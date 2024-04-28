Xavier Worthy isn't the only electric receiver Chiefs added on NFL Draft weekend
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs have emphasized addressing and upgrading their receiver room this offseason after leading the NFL in dropped passes in 2023.
In addition to signing veteran Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, the Chiefs further invested in the position by selecting the speedy wideout Xavier Worthy of Texas with the No. 28 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, forming a dynamic tandem to pair with star tight end Travis Kelce and second-year receiver Rashee Rice (once his legal matter resolves).
But the former Longhorn wasn't the only dynamic pass-catcher Kansas City added on the weekend of the annual multi-day event, who signed James Madison wide receiver Reggie Brown to a rookie free agent deal after he went undrafted, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
Chiefs add Xavier Worthy and UDFA WR Reggie Brown to cap off NFL Draft weekend
Brown spent two years at James Madison, earning an honorable mention for All-American honors and a First Team All-Sun Belt nod in 2023 after catching 53 passes for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns.
At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Brown used his size and frame to routinely make big plays, ranking eighth in the FBS in yards per reception (19.9) this past season, which should complement the big arm and gunslinging mentality of Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes nicely. He set a James Madison record for most receiving yards in a single game during his breakout campaign against UConn (202).
While the Chiefs await a verdict regarding Rice's lawsuits for his involvement in a multi-car collision, the team continues to bolster their depth at the position as they try to become the first team in league history to win three straight Super Bowls. But Kansas City has undoubtedly brought an influx of talent to the receiver room this offseason.