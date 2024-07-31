Xavier Worthy's biggest flaw exposed in embarrassing Chiefs training camp drill
By Scott Rogust
If you ever needed more proof that the Kansas City Chiefs were inevitable, look at last season. Even when the offense was at their worst in the regular season, they still managed to lock in and get on the same page during the playoffs and won their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons. The fear this offseason was that the Chiefs would get better roster-wise in the offseason.
Even after signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, the team traded up in the first round for Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was fresh off breaking the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine. While Worthy had the speed, one concern was his size.
Entering training camp, Worthy is listed as 5-foot-11 and 165-pounds. Given Worthy is a wide receiver, it was an area of concern. But his speed was just too much to pass up. He raised his draft stock at the Scouting Combine, and the Chiefs traded up to get him.
During practice on Wednesday, the Chiefs had a press coverage drill. Let's just say it went poorly for Worthy.
Xavier Worthy knocked around during Chiefs training camp drill
Look, this is one clip from a training camp practice. What we're saying is, don't make any declaratios on whether or not Worthy will be a draft success or bust. But the clip is going viral, and it will provide fuel to those who root against the Chiefs.
Worthy opened up plenty of eyes, whether it was fans, media personalities, or teams, when he broke John Ross' 40-yard dash record at 4.21 seconds. Even with his height and weight, Worthy's speed stood out enough for the Chiefs to trade up with the Buffalo Bills to go get him. With that, Chiefs fans envisioned that they got the second-coming of Tyreek Hill, who they traded to the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season.
In college, Worthy recorded 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Texas.
A training camp drill is a training camp drill. Despite how viral a clip goes, Chiefs fans will point to how Worthy performs in the regular season before making a final evaluation. But if something like this happens in the regular season, Chiefs fans should prepare for even more memes.