Xavier Worthy's Chiefs intro exposes Kansas City owner Clark Hunt for being so cheap
Once again, we are reminded that Clark Hunt does not care about this team's facilities at all.
By John Buhler
To say former Texas Longhorns star Xavier Worthy massively downgraded in locker rooms after getting drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round would be putting it lightly. Kansas City traded up from No. 32 to take the Texas wideout No. 28 overall in this past weekend's NFL Draft. Worthy may be worthy of that draft selection, but nobody deserves to get dressed in that dump.
Over the weekend, the Chiefs shared a brief 30-second video on social media welcoming Worthy to Kansas City. It showed a few seconds of what the Chiefs' locker room actually looks like. If this was not Worthy's welcome to the NFL moment, I am sure that is coming later on down the line. He and his Longhorns teammates were pampered at Texas. In Kansas City, you are so lucky to have a footstool.
This is yet another painful reminder of why the Chiefs gave owner Clark Hunt an F in the semi-anonymous NFLPA survey from earlier in the offseason. Hunt notoriously dangles upgrades to the Chiefs' facilities at Arrowhead Stadium. With the World Cup coming in a few summers, either Hunt needs to write some checks, or expect for the Chiefs to relocate in the coming years or decades.
Congratulations on getting drafted by the Chiefs, but be prepared to play for a complete cheapskate.
Worthy probably spends more money on gas annually than Hunt does on upgrading the locker room.
Xavier Worthy's Chiefs intro video shows us all how cheap Clark Hunt is
Maybe the money is going somewhere else? Hunt is the son of an oil magnate and league creator in Lamar Hunt. The money may be tied up in other less liquid activities. Whether it is propping up the MLS, the oil industry, SMU football or helping fellow Mustang booster Jim Irsay try to relocate another whale, none of it appears to be going to the Chiefs. This is so beyond shameful for the NFL.
Hunt has somehow found a way to make Mike Brown, Daniel Snyder and Dean Spanos look like most gracious benefactors this side of MacKenzie Scott. I had a dream one time where Hunt was dressed up in his best Lloyd Christmas Aspen outfit, handing out crisp $100 bills to everybody who opened a door for him. He got an additional plate in case he wanted seconds at an owl auction. Then, I woke up.
Hunt appears to have no problem playing his players, but when bad times return to Kansas City, they will be up Schitt's Creek without a paddle. Nobody is going to want to take a hometown discount to get dressed for work inside the locker room equivalent of a Dollar Tree. Like the Chiefs locker room, there is good stuff in there, but you kind of feel embarrassed to bring loved ones in there to see you.
One day, one of those beefy linemen are going to shatter a footstool, and the NFLPA will be ready.