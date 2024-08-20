Xavier Worthy quietly showing every Chiefs hater's worst nightmare
By Kinnu Singh
Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs drafted wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach explained the team's rationale with a simple response.
"It's a speed game," Veach said back in April.
Veach's words affirmed what every Chiefs fan already believed when Worthy was plucked off the draft board by the reigning NFL champions. Despite the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the team has never managed to adequately replace former wide receiver Tyreek Hill after trading him to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.
Kansas City's pass catchers struggled to gain separation in 2023, and head coach Andy Reid's offense was forced to take a backseat to the defense throughout the postseason. The Chiefs bolstered their offense this offseason in an attempt to return to their explosive ways.
If the Chiefs have a need for speed, it seems Worthy is definitely able to deliver. The Texas product ran a 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, but there were concerns about whether he would be able to translate that speed into on-field production. Worthy could be a problem for NFL defenses, if the team's narrow preseason loss to the Detroit Lions on Saturday is any indication of the future.
Xavier Worthy proves he's the next speedy weapon on Chiefs offense
In the Chiefs loss, one play stood out in particular to exemplify how Worthy can break through coverage and easily dismantle opposing defenses for explosive gains. Lined up in the slot, Worthy blew past multiple Lions defenders to reel in a deep ball on a corner route.
It's worth noting that this is the NFL preseason, meaning Worthy will see different defensive looks — and different players — during the regular season. The rookie wideout will likely have a tougher time finding easy completions against veteran defensive backs and clever defensive coordinators who can scheme up ways to take him out of the game. The young speedster also needs to stay healthy, which he has struggled with throughout the offseason.
Still, Worthy's quickness on display proves that this is still a speed game for Kansas City — one they'll finally be able to win thanks to Worthy.