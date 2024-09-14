Yankees and Red Sox fans agree on one thing: Apple TV’s ump cam sucks
There aren't many things that bring New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox fans together. The ump cam on Apple TV+ is one of them.
Friday Night Baseball featuring the Yankees and Red Sox also featured a heavy dose of the POV cam from behind the plate.
Sure, it's a cool angle that the vast majority of baseball fans never get to experience in real life. That doesn't mean it needs to be one of the main angles fans see on an MLB broadcast. There is such a thing as too much of a sort-of good thing.
Fans watching the broadcast were ready to put on their Karen hair wigs and ask to speak to the manager.
Yankees and Red Sox fans both hate the ump cam
The consensus is this: The ump cam would be great for replays. It should never be used for live pitches.
It shouldn't be that difficult to understand. The behind the pitcher angle is the optimal view for fans at home to see the pitch. It's the standard for broadcasting baseball games for a reason. Don't fix what isn't broken.
Fans may want to see things through different eyes at times but the most important thing people want during live play is to know what's going on. The ump cam gets in the way of that.
It's also disorienting to many, causing motion sickness and other negative feelings. Does Apple realize they risk losing viewers with this gimmick? Apparently not.
After a home run or a big strikeout on a gnarly sinker, go right ahead and give fans the ump cam view. Just don't make it hard to know what's going on.
Broadcasts want to use their new fancy toys. We get it. Abusing the technology is the problem.
Do better Apple TV+. Please.