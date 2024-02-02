Yankees Anthony Volpe has to prove himself in 2024 to stay on roster

I hate to say it because I love the guy. Anthony Volpe's rookie season is being overrated, especially by Yankee fans. Yes, 20/20 and a gold glove is impressive, but he had a bad year offensively. It was not a "great start".



• 27.8% K rate

• .209/.283/.383/.666

• 84 wRC+ https://t.co/aY2ri4MhVk pic.twitter.com/Y0Dp1scjoI