Yankees Anthony Volpe has to prove himself in 2024 to stay on roster
Can Anthony Volpe become one of the best shortstops in MLB? Find out if he can take a step forward in the 2024 season.
By James Nolan
With the 2024 MLB season inching closer, it’s looking like the New York Yankees have one of the best overall rosters. Former MVP Aaron Judge is anticipating a bounce-back season, especially now that Juan Soto’s joining him in the lineup.
One player flying under the radar with all the superstars is shortstop Anthony Volpe. Fans had high expectations for the young middle infielder headed into last season. He finished his rookie season with 21 home runs, which was third most among American League shortstops. On top of that, he captured the AL Gold Glove Award for his elite defense.
Outside of the power and the glove, Volpe didn’t perform too well. The 22-year-old finished his first season with a .209 BA and a .283 OBP. If the Yankees have their eyes on a 2024 World Series run, they’ll need more out of their shortstop.
Even though he had great power numbers, Volpe needs to bring up his batting average in 2024 to stay on the field. The Yankees fell apart last season, which allowed them to give younger guys more opportunities.
New York has three superstars in their prime right now — Judge, Soto, and Gerrit Cole. Yankees GM Brian Cashman isn’t building for the future; he’s looking to field a World Series contender. If Volpe isn’t pulling his weight to start the season, he might find his leash is a lot shorter than last season.
Can Anthony Volpe take a step forward in 2024?
If the batting average comes up, it’s hard to imagine Volpe not becoming one of the best shortstops in MLB. He featured elite power during his rookie season, especially for a shortstop. Only 15 shortstops have hit more than 20 home runs in their rookie season.
When Cashman drafted the New Jersey native in 2019, he hoped for Volpe to become the team's long-term shortstop one day. Across 109 total games in the 2021 minor league season, the shortstop racked up 27 HRs with a 1.027 OPS.
After that remarkable performance a few years ago, the hype around Volpe has been insane. It could’ve been that there was too much hype, but there’s no denying the 22-year-old has the skill set to become an All-Star in 2024.
Not only did he showcase his raw power from the right side of the plate in 2023, but Volpe also showcased his speed on the base paths. His 24 stolen bases led the entire Yankees team last season.
Last season, the Yankees shortstop saw his best month in August. He finished the month with 7 home runs, 21 RBIs, and a .889 OPS. Going forward, if Volpe performs at a high level more consistently, he could see 30/30 seasons in his future.
The Yankees already have a ton of star power on their team, but it’s not like they can’t use more. The 22-year-old might not have the highest expectations on the team, but we shouldn’t rule out a breakout season from the young shortstop. If they see a step forward from Volpe, it will bring them closer to their end goal.
At the end of the day though, numbers don’t lie. If Volpe isn’t pulling his weight, the Yankees could always find a replacement. Their championship window is open right now, and Cashman can’t allow the 22-year-old to hold the rest of the team back.