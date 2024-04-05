Yankees archaic facial hair policy about to rid us of MLB's best beard once again
The Yankees facial hair policy is not popular among fans. After the team signed Rougned Odor, it appears that the facial hair policy as about to claim yet another amazing beard.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees are the most historic team in professional sports history. Each generation has seen multiple championships and other great moments. However, there is one aspect of the team that is not popular: their facial hair policy.
The Yankees do not allow players to grow beards and only allow facial hair in the case of a mustache.
On Friday, the team brought back a familiar face when they signed second baseman Rougned Odor to a minor league deal that includes an opt-out after July 1, according to Jon Heyman
Odor had a nice beard going when he was with the San Diego Padres last season, and when he joins the Yankees, there's a good chance that beard will be no more.
Yankees' facial hair policy strikes again with Rougned Odor signing
There's a reason why the Yankees' facial hair policy is not popular. Obviously, people love to see beards. Odor certainly had a nice one last year with the Padres, and fans don't want to see anything happen to that beard.
However, the Yankees' facial hair policy is ultimately going to win this round.
It certainly is unfortunate that this policy still exists. No other teams seem to have any issue with players growing beards. Only the Yankees seem to have a problem with it.
Odor isn't the first player to have his beard stripped away of course. Outfielder Alex Verdugo, who the Yankees acquired from the Boston Red Sox, was forced to shave his beard and even sacrifice a few of his chains when games take place.
The rule was enacted by George Steinbrenner back in 1973, and it also states that players' hair cannot be grown below the collar of the jersey. Yet over 50 years later, the policy still stands despite changing times and changing appearances.
Odor played for the Yankees in 2021 and did not have a beard while with the team.
Once the beard is shaved, fans, players, and media members alike will continue to criticize the Yankees for this ridiculous rule that is outdated and should have been eliminated a long time ago.