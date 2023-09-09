Yankees-Brewers start time: Yankees rain delay updates from NY on Sept. 9
The Yankees-Brewers game on Saturday started in a rain delay and fans are wondering when the new start time will be in New York.
On Friday night, the New York Yankees recent surge continued to come to a screeching halt as they dropped their second straight game, losing their first game of the series in New York against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
So Aaron Boone and the Yankees were hoping to get back to their winning ways and cling to any inkling of a playoff hope remaining on Saturday in the Bronx. Unfortunately, mother nature had other plans.
With the game set for first pitch at 2:05 p.m. ET, the Yankees announced that they were officially in a rain delay to begin the game with bands of storms wreaking havoc up and down the East Coast on Saturday morning and afternoon.
So with the game in a rain delay, fans are asking for updates as to when the game will start.
Yankees-Brewers start time: When will Yankees rain delay end?
Update: The Yankees announced that first pitch is expected to take place at 4:40 p.m. ET.
Original Post: As of this writing, we don't know exactly when the Yankees-Brewers start time will be. There has been no announcement out of New York about when play will resume.
Yankees rain delay forecast on Twitter updated the situation with the storm over Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon, saying that there is a strong storm hovering over the Bronx. However, their projections on the weather and the current situation are that there will be a baseball game played between New York and Milwaukee.
However, the current state of affairs with the weather does seem to indicate a potential late-afternoon first pitch for the Yankees-Brewers game, which is a tough break for anyone hoping to enjoy some day baseball in the Bronx.
We will keep you updated further with any new information on the rain delay. When the game does begin, it'll be Michael King for the Yankees facing off with veteran Wade Miley for the Brewers.