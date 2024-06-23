Yankees bring back familiar face to help bolster bullpen
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees have entered a rough stretch this week. The team allowed nine stolen bases last Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, they lost two consecutive series against the aforementioned team and the rival Baltimore Orioles, and Aaron Judge suffered an injury scare after getting hit in the hand by a pitch. One other thing that stood out was the turnover in the bullpen, which was overworked and injured this past week. After all, Luis Gil was pulled after 1.1 innings in their 17-5 loss to the Orioles.
This week, the Yankees designated Victor Gonzalez and Clayton Andrews for assignment, while signing Tim Hill and calling up Yoendrys Gomez. This wasn't the only move that the Yankees made to help revitalize the bullpen depth.
According to Dan Martin of the New York Post, the Yankees are bringing back a familiar face -- Chasen Shreve. Per Martin, the Yankees signed Shreve to a minor-league contract on Saturday.
Yankees bring back Chasen Shreve on a minor-league contract
While Shreve won't be on the major league roster just yet, he will provide the team with some depth. Also, Shreve brings familiarity back to the bullpen, coached by Mike Harkey.
Shreve had been with the Yankees organization starting in 2015, where he made a solid debut as a member of the bullpen. Through 59 appearances that year, Shreve recorded a 3.09 ERA, a 6-2 win-loss record, 64 strikeouts, and 33 walks in 58.1 innings of work. Shreve would struggle the following year, posting a 5.18 ERA through 37 games (33.0 innings). Then in 2017, the left-hander put up a 3.77 ERA and struck out 58 batters across 45.1 innings.
Midway through the 2018 season, Shreve was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals along with Giovanny Gallegos in exchange for first baseman Luke Voit. Overall, Shreve recorded a 3.92 ERA, a 1.380 WHIP, 201 strikeouts, and 89 walks over 174.2 innings (180 games).
Shreve would bounce around the league after leaving the Cardinals following the 2019 season, pitching for the New York Mets (2020 and 2022), Pittsburgh Pirates (2021), Detroit Tigers (2023), and Cincinnati Reds (2023).
This season, Shreve was on the Texas Rangers on a minor league contract. Pitching in 20 games for Texas' Triple-A affiliate, Shreve recorded a 1.61 ERA, a 0.76 WHIP, 24 strikeouts, and nine walks in 22.1 innings of work (20 games). Shreve opted out of his minor league deal with the Rangers, thus becoming a free agent.
Now, Shreve is on his way back to the Yankees, who have World Series aspirations, but need their bullpen to be up to par the rest of the season. While Shreve won't be in the majors immediately, it will only be a matter of time until he heads back to the Bronx, donning the Yankees pinstripes.