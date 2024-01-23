Yankees small changes to jerseys would make Chris Sale squirm
The New York Yankees have made some slight changes to their road jerseys, going for a more retro look.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees have decided to make some changes to their road jerseys, according to Paul Lukas of Uni Watch.
The Yankees have not made any major changes to their uniforms since 2015. For the past several years, New York's road uniforms have featured a white trim around the words 'New York' written in Navy Blue. The sleeves have also featured a trim on the sleeves with Navy Blue and White.
However, these changes may not sit well with a certain individual in the league.
Fortunately for the Yankees, Chris Sale is not on their roster, but rather that of the Atlanta Braves.
During Sale's days with the Chicago White Sox, he was at the center of a very controversial moment. In 2016, the White Sox were set to don an alternate throwback jersey. But because Sale found the uniforms uncomfortable, he cut them up in a fit of rage.
Yankees lucky Chris Sale not around to cut jerseys
Obviously, it's a good thing that Sale isn't around to cut the Yankees new jerseys. These uniforms should ultimately not provide any backlash such as this.
But there's no way of knowing just how the Yankees players will react. So far, there doesn't seem to be any issues.
When Sale cut the White Sox throwback jerseys, he was sent home for the night and the team was forced to wear a different alternate uniform.
We can surmise that these changes to the Yankees uniforms would not have sat well with the veteran left-hander.
As for the look of the Yankees uniforms, the vibe is more of a throwback. The Yankees themselves are calling it a "legacy play." It will be interesting to see these new uniforms in action when the 2024 season gets underway.
It's also a good thing Sale isn't around to work his magic on them.