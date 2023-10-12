Yankees changing clubhouse in all the ways that won't fix the team
The New York Yankees need to start fixing their actual problems and stop worrying about non-baseball-related things.
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees have a big offseason ahead, as they are eager to become World Series contenders again. They have a few pieces that are ready to play on the big stage, such as former MVP Aaron Judge and former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.
General manager Brian Cashman is hated by a large contingent of Yankees fans for his recent acquisitions. One thing that would win fans over is if they spend money on big-ticket free agents this offseason, such as Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, or even Yoshinobu Yamamoto from Japan.
So far this offseason, the Yankees have made minor changes. On Wednesday, that continued with...improving the dining areas.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is the complete opposite of his father, George Steinbrenner. Hal is much more cautious with his spending, whereas his late father George loved to go after star players. As one can tell with the "big" announcement on Wednesday, Hal misses the point from time to time. Yes, the clubhouse and dining areas are important, but in this case, fans would prefer improvements to the actual roster.
New York does have stars on the roster, in fact, superstars. Cole and Judge are on another level compared to the rest of the team. Outside of those two, however, New York doesn't offer all that much.
Brian Cashman and the Yankees need to bring in all-star level talent
Even outside of free agency, there are going to be star players the Yankees can acquire over the offseason. The San Diego Padres could very well trade Juan Soto, and New York should be the first ones calling for the 24-year-old phenom.
With Ohtani set to hit the open market, New York could solve two issues at once. If Judge were joined by the 2021 MVP, it would arguably give them the best offensive duo of all time.
If the Yankees want to be the major-market team they used to be, then they ought to make a big swing. What do they have to lose?
Bringing in superstars requires spending money, but that's who the Yankees were in decades past. They previously weren't afraid to spend, and they have an opportunity to bring in a once-in-a-lifetime free agent in Ohtani, should he be interested.
Even if they miss out on a Soto or Ohtani, there are still other options in the trade and free agent markets. Bellinger would be an upgrade for the Yankees, and they could even inquire about Matt Chapman.
Yankees fans don't want to hear any more excuses, and it seems as if the organization is missing the point with such a mundane announcement while other teams are competing in the MLB Playoffs.
The issue with the Yankees is clear as day; they don't have enough talent. For them to get better, they need to get better players. Renovations aren't going to win championships, but multiple All-Stars could.