Yankees starter has the right response to tipping his pitches in loss to Mariners
By Scott Rogust
For the first time since late April, the New York Yankees have lost back-to-back games. That’s how well the Yankees have been playing this early into the season. They have seemingly met their match in the Seattle Mariners, who had a comeback victory over the Yankees on Monday night at the expense of clutch closer Clay Holmes.
On Tuesday, the Yankees lost 6-3. Starter Clarke Schmidt was assessed the loss after surrendering a two-run homer to Dylan Moore in the top of the third inning. That was one of four hits that Schmidt allowed through five innings. Those aren't terrible stats, but that two-run homer was the deciding factor.
After the game, Schmidt expressed his belief that the Mariners caught him tipping his pitches from second base. Schmidt didn't treat it like it was a conspiracy since the runner on second can legally relay messages to the batter. Schmidt called it "fair game" and that it's on him.
"If I'm giving away the pitches, it's a credit to them for being able to find it," said Schmidt, h/t MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
Clarke Schmidt takes blame for tipping pitches in loss to Mariners
Schmidt had surrendered a one-out double to Josh Rojas in the top of the third inning. Schmidt believed Rojas relayed the message to Moore, leading to the home run. Again, Schmidt gives credit that the Mariners and Rojas were able to pick up signs of his pitches.
This season, Schmidt had pitched very well for the Yankees. This comes as he was floated as a potential piece of the Juan Soto trade that would have sent him to the San Diego Padres but ultimately stayed. With Gerrit Cole sidelined for the start of the season due to an elbow injury, Schmidt stepped up in a huge way.
After Tuesday night's start, Schmidt holds a 2.59 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and a 5-2 win-loss record while recording 61 strikeouts and 17 walks in 55.2 innings (10 starts).
The Yankees had a comeback attempt after a three-run homer by Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut their deficit to 4-3. However, a decision by manager Aaron Boone to bring in prospect Clayton Andrews backfired tremendously, who surrendered a solo home run to Luke Raley on his first pitch thrown to extend Seattle's lead to 5-3.
Schmidt gave his props to the Mariners for figuring out his pitches but said he would adjust to make sure it doesn't happen again.