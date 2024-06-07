Yankees commit merchandise sacrilege involving Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani considered many teams during free agency this past offseason. The New York Yankees were one of them.
If, in November last year, someone had told you the Yankees would be selling Ohtani's uniform at Yankee Stadium, you would think he had signed for the Bronx Bombers, right?
Well, that's what they're doing, but it's not a Yankees jersey with Ohtani's name on the back for sale at The House that Jeter Built. Unbelievably, they're selling Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers jersey.
Be sure to click on that tweet because the full picture includes the worst part of this whole thing. Above the Ohtani Dodgers jersey there is a shelf with black caps featuring Aaron Judge's No. 99 and Ohtani's No. 17.
Who are those even for?
Yankees are definitely breaking an unwritten rule selling Shohei Ohtani merch
I get it, sports fandom is weird these days. There are LeBron fans who followed him from the Cavaliers to the Heat back to the Cavaliers and then to the Lakers. Allegiance to players over teams is as popular as ever. It makes sense to accommodate those fans, and by accommodate, I mean, take their money. But that's the realm of knock off merchants! Not the actual team at the actual stadium store!
The Yankees selling Dodgers jerseys is blasphemous. Putting Judge's name on a piece of merchandise with an opposing player's name and number is sacrilegious.
Baseball is a sport full of unwritten rules. A lot of them are arcane and silly. But the unwritten rule that thou shalt not sell an opposing team's jerseys feels pretty on point. Someone in the Yankees organization should be ashamed of themselves.
Maybe the Steinbrenner's need some extra cash to throw at Juan Soto when free agency comes around. But let's say he ends up signing with the Dodgers too. Are they going to sell his Dodgers jersey at Yankee Stadium next year?