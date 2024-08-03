Despite benching, Aaron Boone starts Gleyber Torres, and moves 2B up batting order
By Scott Rogust
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons on Friday night. Facing off against the Toronto Blue Jays, Torres admired a hit deep to left field, thinking it was a home run, only to watch it bounce off the outfield wall, leading to just a single. Later that inning, Torres tried to score at home after an Anthony Volpe double, only to be tagged out. One inning later, Torres was taken out of the game in favor of Oswaldo Cabrera after a discussion with manager Aaron Boone.
This was eye-opening to say the least, as Boone is one of the more lenient managers in terms of discipline. Other players were caught loafing during games in Boone's seven-year tenure, and were never disciplined or benched in-game. Boone was very stern in his messaging about his decision, saying he felt like it needed to be done. Even with the benching, Boone said he will play Torres on Saturday.
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees unveiled the batting order, and Torres would not only be starting at second base as usual, but he was moved up to the No. 5 spot in the batting order. Torres batted seventh on Friday night.
Gleyber Torres moves up batting order day after getting benched by Aaron Boone
So why would Boone move up Torres in the batting order a day after his benching? Well, the team's usual designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton, is getting Saturday off, as he continues to ramp up after returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a month. Not to mention, trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been locked in as the No. 6 hitter since being acquired from the Miami Marlins.
The top of the order remains the same, with Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge batting one, two, three respectively. Catcher Austin Wells, who has been on fire as of late, remains in the cleanup spot.
Torres was apologetic after Friday's game, taking full responsibility for his lack of hustle.
"I have to get better," said Torres, h/t ESPN's Jorge Castillo. "And I feel really sorry for [what I did] tonight, especially for the fans and also for my teammates. I'm a human being. I made an error and I feel like from what I did tonight I'm going to learn a lot. And I just want to compete with my teammates and I want to play great. And do 100 percent for my team."
We'll see how Torres responds after his benching.