Yankees-Dodgers trade barely moves needle, helps facilitate Ohtani, Soto deals
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers made a trade to free up some roster space, particularly for Shohei Ohtani.
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the jackpot on Saturday, but not without throwing down some serious cash to make it happen. The Dodgers and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani agreed to terms on a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract. With this move, the Dodgers faithful are excited to see what Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts can do for the foreseeable future. But first things first, the team had to free up some roster spaces.
Not only did the Dodgers bring in Ohtani, but they also re-signed veteran relief pitcher Joe Kelly. With that, the Dodgers called the New York Yankees to free up space for both players, and it was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal to be a deal that involved the Dodgers flipping what was initially believed to be two 40-man roster players in exchange for a prospect. Let's not forget that the Yankees made the big trade with the San Diego Padres for outfielder Juan Soto.
According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Dodgers acquired shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney from the Yankees in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Victor Gonzalez and infield prospect Jorbit Vivas.
Yankees and Dodgers complete trade to make space for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly
This isn't necessarily a ground-breaking or difference-making trade. But it does involve the Yankees and Dodgers flipping one of their Top 10 prospects. Sweeney ranked as New York's eighth-overall prospect, while Vivas ranked 10th in Los Angeles' farm system.
Sweeney was a 2021 first-round pick by the Yankees out of Eastern Illinois. This past season with Double-A Somerset, Sweeney recorded a .252 batting average, a .367 on-base percentage, a .411 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 49 RBI, 67 runs, 100 hits, 90 strikeouts, and 65 walks in 397 at-bats (100 games).
As for Vivas, he was signed by the Dodgers in 2017 as an international free agent. Vivas spent the past six years in the minor league system (didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
This past season, Vivas spent time playing for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. In 135 games, Vivas recorded a .269 batting average, a .381 on-base percentage, a .407 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 63 RBI, 98 runs, 136 hits, 71 strikeouts, and 69 walks in 506 at-bats.
As for Gonzalez, he will provide the Yankees with a left-handed option out of the bullpen. Joining the Dodgers in 2012, Gonzalez made his major league debut with the team in 2020. He would pitch that season and in 2021 before missing all of 2022 due to an elbow injury. This past season, Gonzalez recorded a 4.01 ERA, a 1.099 WHIP, 30 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 33.2 innings (34 games).
This wasn't a blockbuster trade, but there are some interesting players moving between the Yankees and Dodgers. But, the fanbases of both teams are more focused on their additions of Ohtani and Soto.