Yankees embarrassing loss to White Sox gets worse with Jazz Chisholm injury
The New York Yankees had a bad Monday. Actually, bad is putting it nicely.
The historically-terrible Chicago White Sox piled on a season-high 12 runs to hand the Yankees a series-opening loss. It was Chicago's second win since July 10. Meanwhile in Boston, the Red Sox walked off the Rangers.
The cherry on top? Star trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. tweaked his elbow while sliding into home in the fifth inning.
The Yankees confirmed Chisholm has a left elbow injury. He will undergo testing on Tuesday to determine just how serious that injury might be.
Everyone in the Bronx is hoping it's a minor issue. If it's not, one of the bright spots of a roller coaster period for the Yankees will be out of the line up during a key stage of the campaign.
It's impossible to say at this stage which direction Tuesday's scans will go. For what it's worth, Aaron Boone told the media after the game that X-rays were negative. That just means Chisholm didn't suffer a fracture.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury made a bad night for the Yankees that much worse
The night started off on the right foot for New York. Aaron Judge gave Yankees fans something to cheer for in the first inning with an RBI double to open the scoring. There was little else to celebrate on Monday night.
The White Sox generated two runs in each of the first and fourth innings, taking a 4-1 lead. The vibes were improving though as Chisholm's baserunning heroics in the fifth made it 4-2.
Then it all went downhill as the infielder had to come out of the game injured. Chicago went on to add a run in the fifth before blowing things open.
The game ended 12-2. Starter Luis Gil conceded four earned runs. Tim Hill gave up one more in relief. Enyel De Los Santos had to sit in his own stink coming back out for the eighth inning after allowing six runs in the seventh. He gave up one more before the night was over.
Standard procedure is to flush the loss and look to rebound with a fresh slate on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the Chisholm injury may make it harder to shake this one off.