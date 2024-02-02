Yankees fans want Brian Cashman thrown into river after pitching misses
New York Yankees fans were upset with Brian Cashman after missing out on two pitchers.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees are coming off their first postseason-less season since 2016, after they went 82-80 on the season. While the team didn't go big fish hunting in recent years, general manager Brian Cashman notably defended his decision-making, the front office's philosophy, and the use of analytics by lashing out at reporters. But, Cashman and the Yankees were pretty aggressive this offseason.
They acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, filled their starting outfield with Alex Verdugo, and added Marcus Stroman to the starting rotation. It's a solid offseason thus far for Cashman, but the team still had needs across the roster. Pitching in the rotation and the bullpen were still areas of need.
On Thursday, the Yankees watched the rival Baltimore Orioles acquire Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes in a huge trade. A couple of hours later, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray reported that former Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton agreed to terms on a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Let's just say that Yankees fans that were waiting for more moves by Cashman weren't happy watching a rival land a star ace, and one of their relief options leave for the NL Central.
Yankees fans lash out at Brian Cashman for losing out on Corbin Burnes, Keynan Middleton
These Yankees fans, and others, were expecting to see Cashman do more to improve the roster. While the additions of Soto, Verdugo, and Stroman are strong, the fanbase wants more.
Some of the ire comes from watching a division rival acquire a NL Cy Young Award winner at the expense of their No. 6 prospect (infielder Joey Ortiz), a relief pitcher (D.L. Hall), and the 34th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burnes has one more year left of team control before becoming a free agent next winter. Given this return from the Orioles, Yankees fans are asking, "Why couldn't Cashman pull off this trade?"
As for Middleton, he was the Yankees' lone trade deadline acquisition. It was the subject of controversy, as it didn't move the needle. The Yankees needed some hitters and potentially a starter if they planned to make a push for a playoff spot. Instead, they added a bullpen arm, which was already a strength. Or, Cashman could have opted to trade off some players in their walk-years for some returns. Instead, they effectively stood pat and added Middleton.
But, the loss of Middleton is big, considering the team watched Wandy Peralta sign a four-year, $16.5 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Middleton appeared in 12 games, recording a 1.88 ERA, a 0.977 WHIP, 17 strikeouts, and seven walks in 14.1 innings.
With pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training on Feb. 15 with the rest of the team reporting on Feb. 20, fans will be waiting to see if the roster as of this writing is set in stone, or if Cashman will have another move up his sleeve. But after watching Burnes join the Orioles and Middleton agree to terms with the Cardinals, a portion of the fanbase is frustrated.