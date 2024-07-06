Yankees finally found the long-lacking help Judge, Soto need on offense
By Jacob Mountz
The once mighty New York Yankees have sunken to new lows this year going 5-15 from June 13 - July 5, an MLB worst. It seemed as if Aaron Judge didn’t launch a baseball into orbit with runners on base, then the Yankees had no chance at winning. This all changed on Saturday.
Since being called up to fill in for Anthony Rizzo, Ben Rice has really come to life. In 17 games this year, the Yankees No. 12 prospect has gone 15-of-51. His tendency to get on base has recently led Aaron Boone to move him into the leadoff spot replacing a struggling Anthony Volpe.
Not really known for his power, Rice hit his first home run in his 15th game, but he wasn’t done. On Saturday afternoon, Rice delighted Yankees fans by going 3-for-5 with three home runs, racking up seven RBI during a 14-4 rout of the rival Red Sox.
You only get one chance at a first impression, and so far, there aren’t many who could do much better than Rice. It is rather astonishing to see a player who scouts have rated as having average power hitting three home runs in a single game during a rookie campaign. Rice now has four long-balls in the past three games.
The Yankees have a hard roster decision to make thanks to Ben Rice
Rice’s performance thus far is making a compelling case to keep him on the roster. But when Anthony Rizzo returns, Rice will lose his spot at first base. Should the Yankees send Rice back down, they would be losing a potential offensive engine that can keep the team afloat when the big bats are silent.
Rice plays two positions: first base and catcher. But his performance as a catcher has been underwhelming. Last year, in the minors, Rice threw out only eight runners in 70 steal attempts. He is seen mostly as a 1B/DH. But with Trevino and Wells struggling as backstops and as hitters (though Wells seems to be coming around as a hitter), the argument to give Rice a shot behind the plate is a strong one.
If there’s one thing for sure, Ben Rice is a keeper. But without a clear roster spot for him, the Yankees could lose a quality bat, something they don’t have enough of. It will be interesting to see what the Yankees do with Rice once Rizzo comes back. But for now, let’s enjoy watching the Yankees up and coming star as he makes his case.