Yankees first injury update on Aaron Judge sounds ominous

Yankees Aaron Judge #MLB



He was hit by pitch on the left wrist here.



If X-rays are negative then HE GOT LUCKY.



I have concern for the following injuries:



1. Ulnar Styloid Fracture (DRUJ)

2. Triquetrum Fracture



Both of these would be devastating for Judge’s monster… https://t.co/D1yRxUI1Ns pic.twitter.com/AvbtcAFr4Q