Always a Yankee: Harrison Bader thanks fans after Reds waiver claim
New York native Harrison Bader said a heartfelt goodbye to the New York Yankees and fans after being claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.
By Marci Rubin
Despite 2023 being an incredibly disappointing season for the New York Yankees, center fielder Harrison Bader always loved being a Yankee. Born and raised in Bronxville, New York as a Yankees fan, Bader was able to live a childhood dream playing for his hometown team when he was traded to the Yankees in 2022.
The Yankees placed Bader on waivers earlier this week. He said his goodbyes to the team on Thursday when he was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. The Yankees are relieved of Bader's remaining salary.
But his New York roots made it hard to say goodbye.
Harrison Bader says goodbye and thank you to New York
Although Bader is excited to join a contending team that’s battling for a wild card spot, he made it clear how important being a Yankee was to him. In an emotional interview with reporters, Bader said, "It just means so much to me to be a New York City kid, playing in the Bronx for the Yankees, and it’s just really special for a lot of reasons.” He emphasized that no one could take away the fact that he wore the Yankees uniform.
Bader later posted a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram. “Once a Yankee always a Yankee,” he wrote. “NYC I love you.” Bader included a Statue of Liberty emoji next to NYC. The post included pictures of Bader's time with the Yankees.
His time in the Yankees uniform wasn’t as successful as the team hoped for. Bader was on the I.L. with plantar fasciitis when the Yankees acquired him. In 2022, he hit just .217 in 14 games with the Yankees. He was fantastic in the playoffs, belting five home runs, showing a glimpse of what the Yankees hoped a healthy Bader could produce.
Bader continues to struggle with staying healthy. In 2023, he missed time due to an oblique injury. After returning, it wasn’t even a month before he was back on the I.L. with a hamstring injury.
In 84 games with the Yankees this season, he hit .240. Bader’s plate discipline has been the worst of his career this year, walking at a career-low rate, and chasing more pitches out of the zone.
Although he lacked offensive consistency, Bader made an impact on the fanbase. He was a spark plug, known for getting the team going. An excellent center fielder, Bader could be counted on to make an unbelievable diving or sliding catch. Fans appreciate Bader’s enthusiasm, heart, and hustle.
Bader, who is set to become a free agent after this season, will always be grateful for his time in New York. He wouldn’t close the door on someday returning, either, if that’s in the cards. Once a Yankee, always a Yankee.