Yankees have good reason to root for Austin Wells to win Rookie of Year over Luis Gil
By Lior Lampert
As of this writing, betting odds indicate Luis Gil and Austin Wells are first and second in the American League Rookie of the Year race. The New York Yankees will undoubtedly be thrilled to see either of their talented youngsters earn the prestigious award. However, the latter would be preferred, based on the MLB's Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) program.
The league installed the PPI in the latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The purpose is to reward franchises for promoting their premier farm system options to begin the season with compensatory draft picks. Given the mandated criteria, Wells would qualify should he earn Rookie of the Year honors, but not Gil.
Basically, being a consensus top-100 prospect on an Opening Day roster is the baseline for becoming PPI-eligible. Then, that player must spend their entire rookie campaign in the MLB and earn consideration for a "major award." Thanks to a single minor league start earlier this year, Gil doesn't net the Yankees an additional asset if voters favor him over Wells.
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles were granted the 31st and 32nd overall picks of this year's draft, respectively, for meeting PPI requirements. Seemingly, there is a method to the madness, making it worthwhile for the Yankees to see Wells beat out his teammate.
Considering New York lacks high-end prospects beyond outfielders Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones, the friendly duel between Wells and Gil has substantial implications. While the Yankees won't publicaly root for one outcome over the other, it must be lingering in the back of the front office's mind.
Gil has been outstanding for the Yankees in 2024 -- arguably their most consistent starter in a Gerrit Cole-led rotation. He's 14-6 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 161 strikeouts across 27 starts.
Meanwhile, Wells has settled nicely into New York's everyday catcher role. The 25-year-old backstop is batting .246/.333/.425 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. His defense behind the plate has exceeded expectations, making him an even more valuable asset.
Ultimately, the Yanks having two players in contention for Rookie of the Year recognition is a good problem. It demonstrates a bright future in the Bronx, though Wells accomplishing the feat comes with a perk.