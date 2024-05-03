Yankees have in-house Brian Cashman succession plan in place
Brian Cashman has been in the Yankees' organization since 1986 and has served as the general manager since 1998. However, the Yankees may have a succession plan in place.
By Curt Bishop
Brian Cashman is one of baseball's longest tenured executives, having served as the New York Yankees' general manager since 1998. During his tenure as general manager, he has helped guide the Yankees to four World Series titles.
However, his contract will expire after the 2026 season, and the Yankees may already have a succession plan in place.
According to Andy Martino of SNY, Cashman has not indicated that he wants to step away after 2026. But should that ultimately occur, the popular belief is that vice president of player development Kevin Reese would be the top choice to succeed Cashman, according to what "five well-placed sources" told Martino. Reese is considered "the hot name."
Yankees may have Brian Cashman's successor in place in Kevin Reese
Other options are in play as well, with assistant general manager Michael Fishman and pro scouting director Matt Daley. However, Reese appears to be the top choice.
Reese played 12 games with the Bronx Bombers over two seasons. When he retired from playing, he served in the pro scouting department under then-Assistant General Manager Billy Eppler.
The Yankees like what he brings to the table and views him as somebody who is a blend of old school and new school, similar to vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring and legendary Yankees executive Gene Michael. Cashman also refers to him as his own personal version of Michael.
Reese seems to fit the mold of what the Yankees want in case Cashman steps away. Of course, Cashman has been the target of much criticism from Yankees fans, and there may be some who are hoping this transition happens sooner rather than later. But at the very least, if Cashman does decide to step down, Reese appears to be the frontrunner and somebody that the Yankees value tremendously on the baseball operations side.
We'll see if Cashman stays in his position or if he ultimately decides to step down after 2026.