Yankees injuries continue to pile up ahead of playoffs after Anthony Rizzo HBP
The 2024 postseason is a very important time for the entire New York Yankees organization. From the top of the organization, all the way down to the very bottom, each member of the Yankees needs some sort of postseason success, preferably a World Series title, to make up for their drought of wins in October.
Aaron Judge needs to have a World Series ring in order to rank among the Yankees greats. Juan Soto would be much easier to re-sign if New York had success this postseason. Aaron Boone's job is on the line this October.
And the Yankees are watching the injuries pile up right before the most important month of the season. The timing couldn't be worse for the Bronx Bombers.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Anthony Rizzo suffers two broken fingers after HBP in game 161
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo only appeared in 99 games last season, missing 63 contests with injuries. This season, Rizzo has played even less after suffering an arm injury halfway through the year.
He was able to get healthy at the perfect time, making it back to New York's lineup right before the postseason. But Rizzo joined the long list of star players to be hit on the hand with a pitch this season.
In the seventh inning of game No. 161 of the Yankees' season, Rizzo took a hit to the hand. He stayed in the game to run, but came out when New York took the field.
Here is the video below:
After the game, the news break that Rizzo had broken two fingers on the hit by pitch. Aaron Boone quickly named Ben Rice as a candidate to take a spot on the postseason roster with Oswaldo Cabrera also being a potential replacement at first.
Rizzo joins Nestor Cortes and Jake Cousins as Yankee regulars that are currently injured.
Cortes is dealing with an elbow injury. He has said that he's hopeful to make a return late in October if the Yankees are able to make a deep run into the postseason. Cousins is dealing with a pec injury right now. He's returned to playing catch, but he's also not ready for a return just yet.
It seems as though everything that could go wrong for the Bronx Bombers is going wrong.