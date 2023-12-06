Yankees insider gives fans all the hope they need on Soto trade
A New York Yankees insider believes that a Juan Soto trade will happen, even after the team's acquisition of Alex Verdugo.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees faithful have been waiting for updates on what has been a relatively quiet MLB Winter Meetings thus far. But there was buzz that the team was making a push for San Diego Padres star outfielder Juan Soto. After reports of a stalemate, YES Network's Jack Curry reported that the Yankees were trying to get a deal done for Soto on Tuesday night.
But minutes later, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Yankees had acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitchers Drew Weissert, Richard Fitts, and Nicholas Judice. That put Yankees fans into a panic, thinking that the team had bypassed Soto to get Verdugo. But Curry has calmed them down before bedtime.
During YES Network's Yankees Hot Stove progam, Curry and Michael Kay were discussing how open the team was in signing the praises of Soto. Curry then said that he believes that a Soto deal will get done.
Yankees insider Jack Curry believes a Juan Soto trade will get done
"I think that they've talked about him so much in their suites and in their own offices, and we know that they're pursuing him, and I think the deal's going to get done, that you're almost right, Michael, that they're almost seeing him in pinstripes," said Curry.
Yankees fans did see various insiders say that the team was still going to pursue Soto even after the Verdugo trade. But Curry is expressing his belief that a trade for Soto will be completed at some point.
This offseason, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that the team is looking for two outfielders. That was a given, considering the team had a revolving door at left field, and they parted ways with two center fielders in the middle of the season, Harrison Bader and Aaron Hicks. Not to mention that top prospect Jasson Dominguez underwent Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to return until the middle of the 2024 season.
While Soto is not the greatest of defensive outfielders, his hitting abilities are elite. This is a player a team needs to get if they want to make a push for a World Series title. Cashman has expressed his belief that the roster he currently has is good and cited injuries and lack of production as the reason for the team's failure in 2023. In that case, making a trade for a superstar to help this roster is a necessity, especially with the fanbase being so vocal in their displeasure with the team.
There have been reports about the Padres' asking price, which was at one point as many as seven players. SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Yankees were skeptical about giving up starting pitcher Michael King in a trade.
As for Verdugo, there's uncertainty about his status. There's a possibility he could be dealt by the Yankees, whether to the Padres or another team. If not, he does fill the need for a left-handed bat who happens to play the outfield. But there are concerns, such as consistency issues and lack of hustle, which caused him to get benched this past season.
What is known is that the Yankees are making a push for Soto, and Curry believes that a trade will be done.