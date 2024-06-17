Yankees Jasson Dominguez injury update won't quell any concerns among fanbase
By Lior Lampert
On Sunday, New York Yankees top-ranked prospect Jasson Domínguez was ominously placed on the seven-day minor league injured list by Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Initially, it was unclear what happened to Dominguez and exactly when the issue occurred. After six innings of Saturday's game against the Rochester Red Wings, he got removed from the lineup. Since then, reporting from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com has been discouraging -- to say the least.
Dominguez felt discomfort in his "left side on a checked swing" and is "getting tested" on Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, per Hoch. Below, you can see where the instance possibly happened:
While a one-week absence typically wouldn't generate cause for concern, this feels particularly noteworthy. Dominguez was activated from the 60-day IL only a matter of days ago after recovering from Tommy John surgery to his right elbow. Could there be a correlation between the two injuries? Regardless, this puts a damper on an uber-talented player who many hoped could join and help the major league roster as soon as this summer.
Yankees Jasson Dominguez injury update only raises fans' concern
As excited as the Yankees and their fans are about Dominguez, his health and availability are worrisome and worth monitoring. Earning the nickname "The Martian" for his incredible five-tool skill set, the Bronx Bombers hope this isn't a recurring theme. That way, he can put his brilliance on full display.
In nine Triple-A games this season, Dominguez has been dominant. He is batting .389/.405/.639 with two home runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases across 37 plate appearances. Barring any setback or additional news that keeps him sidelined for an extended time, the 21-year-old could get called up by the Yankees at any moment.
The Yankees signed Dominguez as a free agent in 2019 when he was only 16. So, the club and its supporters have been waiting quite some time to see him become a mainstay. He appeared in eight contests in 2023, hitting a homer off three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander on his first swing in the MLB.