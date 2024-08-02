Could Yankees be keeping Jasson Dominguez in minors for draft compensation?
Calling up Jasson Dominguez to replace Alex Verdugo in left field seems like a logical move for the Yankees. Verdugo is slumping and Dominguez is clearly a player New York intends to rely on for years to come. The decision isn't that simple for GM Brian Cashman and his front office though.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic believes draft compensation could be a reason why Dominguez seems destined to spend the rest of the season in AAA. The general idea is that the talented slugger is still below the number of at-bats required to eliminate him from Rookie of the Year consideration. As such, the Yankees could leave him in the minors for the remainder of the 2024 campaign and he'd retain the ability to win the coveted award in 2025.
That would be good for Dominguez and the Yankees organization. It would net New York an extra selection at the end of Round 1 as a Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) pick. Dominguez winning the Rookie of the Year Award wouldn't be a given heading into next season but he'd likely be the preseason favorite if he won a full-time starting job in the Bronx.
Is this really what the Yankees are doing?
The possibility of getting an extra high draft pick undoubtedly appeals to Cashman. He frequently gets criticized for his unwillingness to part with prospects in trades. It naturally follows that he'd also put premium value on high draft picks. That sort of draft capital frequently turns into the sort of highly-touted prospect that grease the wheels of trades.
That doesn't mean it's the driving force behind keeping Dominguez in the minors at the moment. That decision is almost certainly a product of trying to help the organization's top-prospect continue to develop at the optimal rate.
He's just returning to active baseball after the oblique injury that sidelined him for two months. It's important that he ease back into competitive play after missing the majority of the last year due to injury. Rushing him back to the majors without a healthy stint in the minors could destroy his confidence.
There's also not an obvious place to insert him in the Yankees lineup at the moment. Verdugo's overall numbers aren't good but he's a left-handed bat who helps balance manager Aaron Boone's lineup. He's also a superior defender in left field which will become more valuable for the Yankees in the postseason.
If Dominguez would have been healthy during Giancarlo Stanton's stint on the Injured List then the Yankees might have felt more pressure to rush him back to the majors. Stanton is back in the lineup at the moment which takes the designated hitter spot away from Dominguez as an opportunity.
In the end, the Yankees might consider the chance to earn a high draft pick from Dominguez next season as a part of the reason to keep him in the minors. It's not the most important thing for New York. The real reason Dominguez isn't back in the big leagues is because the Yankees are prioritizing his career development.