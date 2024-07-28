Yankees’ link to ideal trade addition after Jazz Chisholm gets dunked in cold water
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Yankees have slowly been sinking closer and closer to .500 since they hit their peak in mid-June, and they've only got a few more days to plug the holes. With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 30, the Yankees are still searching for a way to get back on track.
The Yankees now have an abysmal 11-24 record in their last 35 games. Their hot start to the season has kept them afloat in the American League East, but they currently trail the Baltimore Orioles by 1.5 games and appear to have no desire to snatch the lead.
New York acquired outfielder Jazz Chisholm in a trade with the Miami Marlins, but the Yankees may not be finished adding to their roster as general manager Brian Cashman looks to save the club from another disastrous collapse.
The Yankees are — or aren't? — trading for Rays closer Pete Fairbanks
Newark Star-Ledger's Randy Miller reported on Saturday that the Yankees were in "serious talks" to acquire Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks.
Serious talks don't necessarily mean there's a serious chance of a trade, however. MLB.com Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch poured cold water on the idea shortly after Miller's report. "Nothing is close" for a Fairbanks trade between the Yankees and Rays, according to Hoch.
The Rays defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Saturday and climbed above .500 with a 53-52 record. Although Fairbanks didn't pitch in the game, he was throwing in the bullpen, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
The Yankees have reportedly been aggressively searching for at least two bats and two bullpen arms before the trade deadline. Chisholm provided them with one bat, and Fairbanks would be a solid addition to the bullpen.
Fairbanks has posted a 3.19 ERA in 36 innings pitched this season. The numbers are up from last season when he pitched a 2.58 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 45 innings, but it's not a significant decline. For the Yankees, whose bullpen has been in a descent since June, Fairbanks could bring some stability.