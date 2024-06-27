Yankees-Mets restart time: Rain delay updates from Citi Field
The New York Yankees and New York Mets were halfway through Wednesday night's edition of the Subway Series when bad weather in the Big Apple caused a rain delay.
With the Mets holding a 4-0 lead, the Yankees might have been glad for the break, especially with Mets on third and second with only one out. Carlos Mendoza and company might be cursing the sky.
We're keeping track of the updates from Citi Field as they come in.
Yankees-Mets rain delay updates: Restart time is TBD
This article will be updated as the Mets give more information about the status of Wednesday's game.
9:50 p.m. ET: There it is! The game will officially resume at 10:10 p.m. ET.
9:38 p.m. ET: The tarp is coming off the field! A new start time hasn't been announced but it should come soon.
8:55 p.m. ET: The Mets grounds crew had to bring out the tarp around 8:45 p.m. ET with no indication of when the delay might end.
Yankees fans had deja vu of the negative variety watching their team fail to score with bases loaded in the first inning for the second night in a row. The Mets made them pay for that missed opportunity in the third inning with three runs on a J.D. Martinez RBI single and a Francisco Alvarez two-run home run. Alvarez added another RBI with a double in the fifth inning.
When play resumes, the Yankees will face runners on third and second with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Until then it's a waiting game...
There's no question the game can't be played at the moment.