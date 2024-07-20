Nestor Cortes can't back up All-Star Game tweet after brutal start vs. Rays
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz did what he does best at the All-Star Game -- troll the New York Yankees. Not only did he dominate them in his playing career, but Ortiz was in the dugout at the All-Star Game joking around with players on the AL team, asking them to beat New York in the second half.
Nothing makes Ortiz happier than seeing the Yankees lose, and that clearly irritated at least one member of the Bronx Bombers, Nestor Cortes Jr., who clapped back at Ortiz on Twitter.
In a sense, Cortes is right. Many do want to be Yankees. Many are jealous of the Yankees, one of the most successful sports franchises in history. The Yankees are competitive each and every year. The problem is, they haven't even been to a World Series, let alone win one, since 2009. Ten teams have won the World Series since the Yankees last won one. The Red Sox have won it twice themselves.
The Yankees again find themselves in contention for the postseason. They entered Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays just 1.0 game back of the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. A good start from Cortes might've gotten the Yankees to a first-place tie. Instead, he didn't give his team much of a chance.
Nestor Cortes makes tweet look foolish following brutal start
Facing a Rays team that entered this game one game under the .500 mark, Cortes was simply not competitive. He got through the first two innings without a run coming across but allowed six runs in the next three innings and was unable to get out of the fifth.
Cortes allowed three home runs including a three-run shot to Alex Jackson, a player who entered the game with seven hits in 85 MLB at-bats this season (.082 BA).
This was especially shocking since Cortes had dominated at home entering this start. He had a 1.81 ERA in ten starts at Yankee Stadium, giving him the ultimate chance to back up his tweet.
Unfortunately, Cortes failed to do so, and the Yankees will lose ground because of it. Now, they'll hope to avoid another series loss on Sunday.