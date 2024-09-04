Yankees plan for Jon Berti suggests they could have promoted Jasson Dominguez by now
The way that the New York Yankees are handling their top prospect, Jasson Dominguez, is so bad that it's almost laughable. It's almost like the Yankees are doing everything in their power to ruin his development rather than help his development.
The disaster with Dominguez began when he tore his UCL and underwent elbow surgery. This, alongside a few nagging injuries, have been the main reason that he didn't stick in the big leagues after he hit four home runs in eight games last season.
But Dominguez is back and he's healthy now, so what's the hold up?
Well, a team won't call their young prospects up if they won't play everyday and see consistent at bats. It's smart. Calling Dominguez up just to sit him would be foolish. But Dominguez is likely the third best outfield option that New York has anyway.
Yankees plan to work Jon Berti into the outfield, taking more reps from The Martian
The idea has always been that Alex Verdugo was locked into Aaron Boone's lineup, which leaves no spot for Dominguez. This would be okay, except for the fact that Verdugo is slashing .235/.293/.360 on the season. He's far from a lock in any postseason lineup.
Now the Yankees skipper is discussing playing another below average big leaguer instead of bringing Dominguez up.
Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips has discussed that Boone plans to use utility man Jon Berti in the outfield when he returns from a rehab assignment.
Berti and Verdugo both seem in position to take at bats away from the team's top prospect.
This Yankees team needs to win games now more than ever. They're fighting for a lot down the stretch, including the AL East crown, a pennant and a World Series Championship. Besides just the accolades, the better they finish, the easier it will be to convince Juan Soto to re-sign with the Bronx Bombers this offseason.
And New York is deciding to leave their top prospect, who's definitely MLB ready, in the minor leagues in favor of players that have proven they're not going to perform.
It's questionable, to put it nicely. It's absolutely revolting, to put it honestly.