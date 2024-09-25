Yankees postseason roster plans could take major hit thanks to untimely pitching injury
By Marci Rubin
The New York Yankees have been riding high after locking up a playoff spot, and they’re now on the brink of clinching the AL East title. But the excitement around the team came to a screeching halt on Wednesday morning when Jack Curry reported on X that Nestor Cortes will have an MRI on his left elbow.
Cortes was expected to start on Wednesday night vs. the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees had not yet decided if Cortes would be in the starting rotation or part of the bullpen during the playoffs. It was possible he could have a fluid role. Cortes is an important piece of the roster.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Untimely injury throws a wrench in postseason pitching plans
Nestor Cortes’ untimely injury could shake up the Yankees’ pitching plans for the postseason. A lot is riding on the results of his MRI, as losing him would be a huge blow for the Yankees just before the playoffs begin. There’s no confirmation yet if Cortes will require an I.L. stint.
Cortes has pitched 174.1 innings in the 2024 season, which is a career-high. He has a 3.77 ERA across 31 appearances, including 30 starts and one appearance out of the bullpen. He has just one earned run in his past 15 ⅓ innings.
While an injury this close to the playoffs is not what they want, the Yankees will still have a quality rotation even if Cortes is unavailable. Cortes, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman are all able to start games. The Yankees have yet to decide what their rotation will look like for the playoffs. Whoever is not in the rotation would be an option for long relief.
If Cortes is out for the playoffs, the Yankees will have to decide on a roster replacement. Cody Poteet would be an option. Even though the Yankees have enough starting pitching to survive a loss of Cortes, his effectiveness will leave a hole on the roster regardless of if he was going to start or come in out of the bullpen.
Following the news of Cortes going for an MRI, Curry also revealed that Poteet will be in the Bronx on Wednesday. Either Poteet or Stroman could get the start on Wednesday night with Cortes likely unavailable. As they await news on Cortes, the Yankees’ magic number to clinch the AL East is one, meaning a win against the Orioles would seal the title.