Yankees provide positive update on Gerrit Cole's elbow injury recovery
The New York Yankees received great news regarding Gerrit Cole's elbow injury.
By Kinnu Singh
Pitcher injuries have stirred up debate across the league, but New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is taking a step in the right direction.
Cole missed the start of the 2024 season due to soreness in his throwing elbow, but he may be on his way back. Manager Aaron Boone said that the Yankees’ ace is expected to start playing catch “in the next couple of days.” Boone added that it could happen as soon as Monday or Tuesday, but he did not provide an exact timetable.
Cole is on the 60-day injured list and can’t return until at least May 27. He will need to go through a full spring training routine before he can make his season debut. Cole previously set a goal of returning by June 1.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is ready to start playing catch
The Yankees shut down their ace three weeks ago when he was diagnosed with elbow inflammation without UCL damage. Cole has been one of the lucky few to avoid Tommy John surgery at a time when pitchers have been dropping like flies. The Yankees recently lost Jonathan Loáisiga to a season-ending UCL injury, while Miami’s Eury Pérez, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider are among the pitchers who recently suffered serious elbow injuries. Loáisiga, Perez and Bieber are all out for the season, with the latter two needing Tommy John surgery. There is no firm idea whether Strider will need surgery.
Boone believes that the pitch clock, as well as the focus on velocity and spin rate, are to blame for the increased injuries.
“There’s no easy answer for it,” Boone said. “It is disturbing, the amount of injuries that are happening.”
The Yankees have gotten off to a strong 7-2 start thanks to a hot streak by Juan Soto and clutch pitching, but the loss of Cole continues to be an obstacle for the rotation to navigate until his return. Currently, the Yankees’ rotation consists of Nestor Cortes Jr., Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil. Stroman has been the only one to pitch six full innings, which he did in both of his starts.
Last year, Cole led the American League with 209 innings pitched and a 2.63 ERA en route to winning the Cy Young Award. If the Yankees can keep up their strong start until Cole returns to the mound, they'll be in great position to make a run. If Cole can't return on time, it will put a lot of pressure on the bullpen, which has burned out late in the season despite a strong start.