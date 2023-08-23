Yankees radio host accidentally roasts Yankees over airwaves, but isn't wrong
A hot mic caught an honest truth about the New York Yankees on Tuesday, but can anyone really argue with the words from radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman?
By Kevin Henry
It's been tough to be a New York Yankees fan lately ... or apparently even a New York Yankees broadcaster as well.
"Boring" assessment of New York Yankees caught on hot mic during loss to Washington Nationals
In the midst of New York's ninth consecutive loss, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman was caught coming back into the broadcast after a commercial break calling what she was watching from the Yankees as "boring."
You can hear the very clear (and very honest) comment here via Awful Announcing. Certainly what Waldman said wasn't wrong. After all, the Yankees have tumbled in the standings with the losing streak, falling to 60-65 on the season heading into Wednesday's play and given less than a 0.1 percent chance to make the postseason by Baseball Reference.
Simply put, it's been a very underwhelming season in the Bronx. Since the All-Star break, the Yankees are 11-23 and have been outscored 172-124. That's quite the turnaround from the unofficial first half of the season when the Yankees were 49-42 and had a plus-20 run differential.
All of that, however, seems like a distant memory as the Yankees could be heading toward their first losing season since the 1992 campaign. As bad as this current homestand has been in the Bronx (New York was swept by the rival Boston Red Sox before dropping Tuesday's contest to Washington), things could get worse for the Yankees in the very near future. After the Yankees and Washington wrap up their series on Thursday, New York heads out on a season-long 10-game, three-city road trip to Tampa Bay, Detroit and Houston.
If losing is boring, it could continue to be a yawner for the Yankees for days to come, something that few in the Bronx thought was possible when the season began.