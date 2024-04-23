Yankees receive more troubling injury news from DJ LeMahieu
The Yankees are off to a hot start, but news regarding DJ LeMahieu's injury is cause for concern in the Bronx.
Gerrit Cole isn't the only big-name Yankee who's missed the start of the 2024 season due to injury. Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu is also yet to play a game on the young season. Being forced to leave his rehab assignment after just one inning raises real questions about when LeMahieu will be ready to help the big league club.
Manager Aaron Boone originally told reporters on Tuesday that LeMahieu could be in position to rejoin the team this weekend versus Baltimore. That idea was predicated on the infielder getting in a couple of rehab games with the team's AA affiliate in Somerset.
Leaving the game in the bottom of the second was not part of the organization's plan for the former All-Star.
DJ LeMahieu's return from injury hit a snag, now what?
LeMahieu's absence has not been fatal to the Yankees' goal of building an early lead in the AL East but it has tested the organization's depth. Oswaldo Cabrera has been forced to play more at third base than the coaching staff originally anticipated. It's also difficult for Boone to give second baseman Gleyber Torres or first baseman Anthony Rizzo much rest without the ability to deploy LeMahieu in their place.
Team officials will hope this is just a temporary setback. Any sort of long-term absence regarding LeMahieu's status could force GM Brian Cashman to make a move to secure more infield reinforcements. Jahmai Jones is currently filling in as a depth piece but he is nothing more than a short-term fix for Boone's squad.
The Yankees need a healthy LeMahieu to reach their full potential but it does not appear that will be a reality in the Bronx anytime soon. Until he makes his way back to the big club Boone will be forced to mix and match with a variety of other options to keep the Yankees on track.