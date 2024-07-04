Ump show: Yankees lose National Anthem standoff thanks to Reds, white and blue frustration
By Mark Powell
A National Anthem standoff on the Fourth of July? There's nothing more American than that, beyond possibly apple pie and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island. Yes, America's national pastime is on full display on our country's most patriotic of holidays.
The New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds decided to take their patriotism to the next level with an anthem standoff of sorts. Both teams remained on the field for as long as humanly possible to see who would blink first. After the umpires got involved, urging either party to head to their respective dugouts, the Yankees eventually relented.
Upon realizing exactly what was happening, the umpiring crew was initially enthusiastic, but eventually inquired with both teams to ensure the game would be played in full. The Yankees, despite wearing their typical white pinstripe uniforms to mark the occasion, relented first. The Reds, marking our flag's boldest color when you consider the previous conquering party in Great Britain, won out. It was the exact opposite of the American revolution.
Yankees blink first in National Anthem standoff with the Reds
As it turns out, the Yankees on-field frustrations go beyond just a struggling lineup (minus Aaron Judge and Juan Soto), and a rotation that hasn't lived up to par the last few months. Yankees manager Aaron Boone tried to mix things up on Thursday, taking the slumping Anthony Volpe out of the leadoff spot, inserting rookie Ben Rice in his place.
Rice, who was astonished just to be on the same field as the Yankees superstar Judge, will now be setting the table for him. It's funny how quickly matters can come full circle on a baseball diamond.
“It’s funny; I’ve watched him on TV forever,” said rookie Ben Rice (the Yanks 'No. 12 prospect). “To actually be in the same clubhouse as him and the field with him, it’s really cool. To see what he’s doing right now, it’s special.”
Hopefully for the Yankees sake, the rest of their July goes far better than their patriotic display Thursday afternoon.