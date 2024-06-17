NY Daily News back page has all-timer roasting the Yankees after series loss in Boston
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees endured a tough loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night at Fenway Park.
Boston won 9-3 to take the series, stealing nine bases against their hated rivals. New York also stranded the bases loaded with nobody out, and Anthony Rizzo left the game after colliding with left-hander Brennan Bernardino at first base.
It certainly wasn't a fun night for the Yankees. It was so bad in fact that this morning, the New York Daily News had a little bit of fun with their back page, listing everything that went wrong on Sunday and punctuating it with "So bad, so bad, so bad," as a parody of Red Sox fans singing "So good, so good, so good," during the playing of Sweet Caroline.
Yankees roasted by NY Daily News backpage after series loss to Red Sox
The people who put together the back page of the Daily News this morning certainly did not hold back on the Yankees after a tough loss on Sunday.
It was the kind of game that fans and the players obviously are going to want to forget.
The Yankees are still fortunate to have the best record in baseball at 50-24. But Sunday night's loss still was uninspiring. The Yankees made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes that led to them dropping their series against their most hated rivals.
New York managed to take the first game of the series but fell flat in the final two games. And so, the Daily News didn't pull any punches with their back page. It was a poor showing by the team with the best record in baseball, and it's easy to see why Yankees fans were a little bit frustrated with the results of the series.
Fortunately, the Yankees have an off day today while they prepare for their next test, a series with the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore trails New York by just 1.5 games in the AL East as they come into New York.