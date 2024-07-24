Yankees rookie has surprising Mets pitcher to thank for his sudden resurgence
Round 2 of the Subway Series began on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Former Yankee and current Met Luis Severino has been receiving plenty of media attention after he took a jab at the Yankees saying that they only have "two good hitters" referring to Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
Despite the bad blood, Severino picked up praise on social media for lending a helping hand to Yankees rookie Luis Gil.
While Severino is not scheduled to pitch in either of the games against his former team, Gil toed the slab on Tuesday against the Mets and got a second crack at the Amazin's.
Gil had a rough go of it on June 26 at Citi Field in a 12-2 Yankees loss when he allowed five earned runs and walked four in 4.1 IP. It was after that June 26 start that Gil’s former teammate Severino stepped in to help the 26-year-old.
In a pregame interview with Yankees’ beat reporter Bryan Hoch, Severino mentioned he gave Gil tips, most notably how to better grip his slider.
"He went to the bullpen, he tried and after that he said it's been unbelievable. I'm really happy for him," said Severino.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.)
Luis Severino's advice has helped Luis Gil flip the switch
Just how helpful has Severino’s advice been? In the two starts prior to Severino’s advice against the Orioles and Mets, Gil pitched to a 19.06 ERA over a combined 5.2 innings and allowed 12 earned runs. In those 5.2 innings, Gil surrendered six walks and only struck out three. In three starts since Severino’s words of wisdom, Gil has tossed a combined 16.2 innings and pitched to a 3.24 ERA while striking out 19 and only walking four. That is quite a resurgent turnaround.
On Tuesday, he went five innings allowing four hits and one earned run with six strikeouts. Even with a strong showing from Gil, the Yankees fell 3-2.
With the Yankees fighting for an AL East title, Severino says he is rooting for his former team to win it all in 2024. That is of course, unless Severino’s Mets are not going to.
The Mets currently sit in the third NL Wild Card spot a half-game ahead of the San Diego Padres.
You can imagine Severino will have the same mindset regarding his friend Gil; root for him unless he is pitching against the Mets, which of course Gil did on Tuesday in a loss.