Yankees make roster move we haven’t seen in New York in almost 2 years
By Lior Lampert
The year is 2024. We live in a world where the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation but has since come and gone. However, the New York Yankees' latest roster move is a reminder that the disease is still out there.
On Monday, the Yankees placed right-hander Ian Hamilton on the seven-day COVID-19 injured list, per the team's transactions log. The move will be retroactive to Sunday, May 19.
Hamilton is the first player in the MLB to find his way on the COVID-19 IL since August of 2023 when the American League East rival Boston Red Sox did the same for southpaw reliever Brennan Bernardino.
Yankees use COVID-19 IL assignment for first time in almost 2 years
Hamilton has no decisions in 19 games, with a 3.18 ERA, 1.412 WHIP, 19 strikeouts and six holds across 22.2 innings pitched.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines, players must sit out for at least seven days. The Yankees hope that Hamilton, one of their best bullpen arms, won't need to miss more time than that to return to action.
Sitting at 33-15 with the best record in the AL, the Bronx Bombers have gotten out to a fast start in 2024, with Hamilton doing his part to contribute to the success and replicating the success from his debut season in New York last year before being added to the IL.
While we may not have to hoard toilet paper, practice social distancing, or wear masks in public places anymore, Hamilton serves as a reminder that COVID-19 hasn't gone away entirely and will continue to linger, albeit to a much lesser degree than what it was at its peak.
Hopefully, the positive COVID-19 results start and end with Hamilton. An outbreak within the Yankees clubhouse could spell trouble for the franchise and the rest of the majors as they try to keep the cases to a minimum.