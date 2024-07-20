3 midseason Aaron Boone replacements to save the Yankees season
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees started the season red-hot, as Juan Soto and Aaron Judge led them to 50 wins quicker than any other team in MLB. Since they achieved that win mark, they’ve only won eight games and lost 18. After the All-Star break, manager Aaron Boone must have his team ready to get back on track. If not, fans are going to continue to call for a replacement.
Boone has managed the Yankees since 2018 and only missed the postseason once. Although he's done a great job, he might not be the guy to get New York over the hump.
Since taking over, Boone’s squad is just 14-17 in playoff games.
New York could use a spark right now, and a new manager could be just what they need. The Philadelphia Phillies struggled in 2022 during the first half of the season under Joe Girardi. Rob Thomson took over after Girardi got fired. They then went on to win the National League Pennant.
There's no question that the Yankees have one of the most talented rosters in MLB. Aaron Judge is having another fantastic season, and Juan Soto has been a big piece this season. Between the two superstars, they've combined for 58 HRs and 151 RBIs. Shortstop Anthony Volpe has also taken a step forward in his second season, giving New York a solid top of the lineup.
Pitching has also been a strong point for the Bronx Bombers this season, as their 3.54 team ERA ranks fourth in MLB. With Gerrit Cole back, Boone has all the talent they need to turn it around. If they continue to struggle, the noise in New York will get even louder. General manager Brian Cashman might need to start a search for a potential mid-season replacement. Here are a few candidates that the Yankees might consider.
3. Joe Girardi could return to Yankees as Aaron Boone's replacement
The last time the Yankees won a World Series was in 2009. It was Joe Girardi who was able to take their stacked roster to the promised land. Fans would certainly love to have him back, as Bronx fans never even wanted him to go.
During his tenure as the Yankees manager, he only missed the postseason twice over ten seasons. He went 910-710 over those years. After the 2017 mishap against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, New York decided to move on from Girardi.
Girardi hasn't managed since 2022, when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was fired midway through the 2022 season after their roster underperformed under his leadership.
Even though he struggled in Philadelphia, his resume is stacked. Judge has a soft spot for Girardi, as he expressed his respect for him following the 2017 season. The former Yankees manager has an edgy side that could be what the players on the current roster need. He motivates his players and holds his stars accountable.
Although he isn't too analytical like most managers today, it doesn't mean he can't adapt. He defends his players and expects nothing but the best. Girardi could be the manager this current roster needs. If Boone and the Yankees part ways this season, Cashman should consider calling Girardi.
2. Buck Showalter might be a dark horse reunion candidate for Yankees
Another New York manager is also available. He had recent success in the big city. In 2022, he led the New York Mets to a 101-win season. After a down 2023 season, the cross-town rival decided to let him go.
Many still think Buck Showalter has unfinished business in New York, especially with the Yankees. He managed in the Bronx from 1992-1995. In 1994, many thought the Yankees were the favorites to win the World Series. Unfortunately, the lockout prevented us from finding out if that was true. Showalter led the team to an impressive 70-43 record that season.
Showalter loves competition. If a player is hot, he will ride the hot hand. The long-time manager is not afraid to sit a star if they're struggling if that's what's best for the team. He's always in win-now mode, which is where New York is.
His pedigree speaks for itself. The 68-year-old has 1727 wins over his 22-year career. He's a four-time Manager of the Year winner but has one thing left to complete his journey. Winning a World Series is the one thing left to do for Showalter, and pairing him up with the 2024 Yankees could get him just that.
1. Will Venable is the highest-upside Boone replacement for Yankees
Will Venable is currently with the Texas Rangers, as he serves as their associate manager. Over the last offseason, multiple teams tried to hire the 41-year-old, but he decided to stick with the reigning World Series champions.
He's never managed an MLB team but has coaching and playing experience. Venable played nine seasons in MLB, enabling him to build strong relationships with his players. He's been coaching since 2018, starting as a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs.
Even though he played the game for nine seasons, he still has an analytical style. He played baseball and basketball at Princeton University and even made the first-team All-Ivy League in both sports. Venable could very well be a great manager if given the opportunity based on his resume.
If the Yankees move on from Boone, Venable could be a top candidate to replace him. It will be hard to pull him away from the Rangers since the organization views him as Bruce Bochy’s heir. If they're able to convince him to come to the Bronx, it could provide the spark the Yankees need to get over the hump.
With the roster Cashman built, they have World Series potential. Venable has two rings already in his short coaching career with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and most recently with the Rangers. Could he be the guy the Yankees need to achieve their first championship since 2009?