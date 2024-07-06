A Yankees-White Sox trade to give New York their long-term answer at first base
Anthony Rizzo's extended injury absence is one of many issues plaguing the New York Yankees at the moment. It may be one of GM Brian Cashman's easiest pathways toward immediately improving his major league roster. Swinging a deal with the White Sox to bring Andrew Vaughn to the Bronx could give Aaron Boone's lineup an immediate jolt.
It's a trade that can also benefit the Yankees for the long haul. Rizzo was not a productive hitter for the team even before going down with an arm fracture. The team can part with him in the offseason at the cost of a $6 million hit. It's easy to envision a scenario where the Yankees choose that instead of guaranteeing his full salary of $17 million.
The White Sox project to be a seller ahead of this year's MLB Trade Deadline due to their horrid start. They have zero chance of making the playoffs this season and should be looking to move any player capable of bringing back valuable prospect capital.
Vaughn should be attractive to several clubs. He's overcome a slow start to the 2024 season by posting a .932 OPS in June. The Yankees might prefer to add another power-hitting lefthander due to their short porch in right field, but Vaughn's 11 home runs on the season from the right side of the plate would add crucial balance to New York's lineup.
A Yankees-White Sox trade that solve first base issue with Andrew Vaughn
Vaughn's contract will make him even more valuable on the trade market. He's only slated to make $3.25 million next season and he still has two more years of team control. That would allow the Yankees to buy out Rizzo and still have less money invested in the first base position than most players on the major league roster.
Vaughn isn't the sort of star who is going to command a king's ransom in a trade. The Yankees should be able to acquire him without sacrificing a truly premium prospect. Taking advantage of the organization's catcher depth should allow New York to part with Agustin Ramirez without too much hesitation.
The White Sox should find Ramirez to be an attractive prospect because he's at a premium position and is relatively close to making it to the majors. He doesn't have star potential but does project to be a quality regular in a short amount of time.
The Yankees and White Sox have very different goals this season but that should allow them to find common ground on the trade market. A deal exchanging Vaughn for Ramirez makes a lot of sense for both franchises.