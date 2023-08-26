Two Yankees veterans near return but fans only want one of them back
Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo are both reportedly taking steps toward returning to the New York Yankees lineup, but fans are already voicing their displeasure about any potential Donaldson comeback in 2023
By Kevin Henry
According to New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, both Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson are taking steps toward returning to the Yankees lineup after suffering injuries.
However, fans are already begging Boone and management in the Bronx to put an end to the Donaldson reboot before it even starts.
New York Yankees fans want to see Anthony Rizzo back and Josh Donaldson gone
Based on a social media post from Chris Kirschner, who covers the Yankees for The Athletic, Boone said that Rizzo "could start seeing live pitching in the coming days."
Placed on the injured list on Aug. 3 with post-concussion syndrome from a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres back in mid-May, Rizzo was hitting well before colliding with Tatis, slashing .304/.376/.505 with 11 home runs in his first 53 games of the season. However, after the incident, Rizzo slashed just .172/.271/.225 with one home run in the next 46 games.
Yankees fans need some kind of boost after what has been an underwhelming season in the Bronx, and a power-hitting Rizzo back in the lineup would certainly be that.
On the flip side, however, is the potential return of Donaldson, with Kirschner reporting that the 37-year-old third baseman is "working towards a potential rehab assignment" after being placed on the injured list on July 16 with a right calf strain. Donaldson was moved to the 60-day IL just four days later meaning, if he does return, there will be less than a month left in the regular season.
However, with Donaldson at the end of a four-year, $92 million deal and slashing just .142/.225/.434 in 120 plate appearances this season, plenty of Yankees fans are ready for the franchise to pull the plug on Donaldson's time in the Bronx.
It will be interesting to see how the Yankees handle the Donaldson return. While Rizzo will likely be inserted quickly back into the lineup, a completely different fate may await Donaldson ... and that is seemingly just fine with fans in the Bronx.