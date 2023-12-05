Yankees refusal to spend money has insiders assuming they won't get Cody Bellinger
The New York Yankees are one of several teams that has been linked to Cody Bellinger. However, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes that the Yankees are more likely to add via trade than in free agency.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees had a difficult 2023 season, winning just 82 games and finishing in fourth place in the ever-competitive American League East. They also fell short of the postseason for the first time since 2016.
And so, as the Winter Meetings progress, the Bronx Bombers are a team to watch. They'll be looking to strengthen their roster and return to contention in 2024.
One player in particular that the Yankees have been linked to is outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger. The veteran slugger enjoyed a year of resurgence with the Chicago Cubs and is now set to receive a solid payday with his next contract, wherever that may be.
However, Bellinger may not end up in Yankee Pinstripes next season.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Yankees' interest in the veteran outfielder is "serious", but they are more likely to cough up the prospects to acquire Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres than spend the money on Bellinger.
MLB Rumors: Yankees unwillingness to spend could cost them Cody Bellinger
This news may be frustrating to hear for some Yankees fans who have hoped that the team would pursue Bellinger. But that frustration could be kept at bay if the Yankees are able to acquire Soto, though recent reports have indicated that the Yankees and Padres are "far apart" in trade talks.
New York's offense is current very right-handed heavy, with their only notable left-handed bat being Anthony Rizzo. Adding Bellinger would help the Yankees balance out their lineup. But if insiders believe that Bellinger is unlikely for the Yankees, then they may ultimately pivot to Soto.
If signed by the Yankees, Bellinger would likely benefit tremendously from the short porch in right field, which typically plays into left-handed hitters' favor.
At the very least, the Yankees remain interested in making a play for the left-handed slugger, but may choose not to spend the money to sign him.