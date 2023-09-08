Yankees startlingly reach new low with Anthony Rizzo ejection, Carlos Rodon boos
Giving up eight runs in four innings against the Tigers wasn't enough. The Yankees melted down even further with Anthony Rizzo ejected and Carlos Rodon booed.
Just when it looked like the Yankees may have found their stride, the reality of an undeniably disappointing season came home to roost.
On Thursday night, the Tigers jumped out to a 4-1 lead and apparently chummed the waters for Yankee frustration to express itself fully. When Jasson Dominguez was called out on strikes to end the bottom of the third, Anthony Rizzo wouldn't stand for it.
Rizzo, who has been ruled out for the season because of concussion symptoms, was ejected for complaining to the home plate umpire about his calls.
Who does Rizzo think he is, Aaron Boone?
At least Rizzo was trying to stand up for a teammate. And his absence from the dugout doesn't impact the game itself.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, having Carlos Rodon on the mound does.
Reality hit Yankees hard with Anthony Rizzo ejection, Carlos Rodon boos
Rodon, who is in the first year of a six-year, $162 million contract, heard boos after giving up six runs in 3.2 innings.
Rodon could not be having a worse time in his debut season in New York. He allowed seven earned runs in Thursday's outing and now has a 6.60 ERA on the season.
Rodon's rough outing was representative of the whole night for the Yankees.
The pitcher had been showing signs of real progress in his last few starts just as New York had hit a hot streak with eight wins in their last nine, including a sweep of the Astros.
Then things fell apart and all the good feelings that had been building up were flushed out of Yankee Stadium.
The reality is this: Despite their recent winning streak, the Yankees are still in last place in the AL East. Despite a winning record, they came into Thursday 6.5 games out of a wild card spot.