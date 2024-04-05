Yankees suffer a predictable but still shocking injury huge hit to pitching staff
- Yankees are to be without another key pitcher hitting the 60-day IL
- Pitching health has been a sore spot in recent years
- Bullpen has options that can step forward if good early play continues
By Josh Wilson
New York Yankees fans are already convinced baseball deity is out to get them, and the latest development to the injury list certainly won't help. Friday morning, ahead of the team's home opener against the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays, it was announced that relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga was going on the 60-day injured list.
Boone told the media on Friday that an MRI recently revealed forearm strain for the reliever that was enough to warrant the IL stint.
Loaisiga has appeared in three games so far this year, four innings in total, allowing no runs and putting up a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.0.
Pitching health an early theme of Yankees struggles yet again in 2024
Last year, it was Carlos Rodon on the starter side, and Luis Severino on the relief side. This year, it's Gerrit Cole and Jonathan Loaisiga.
Loaisiga has been one of several promising players out of the bullpen to start the year. The Yankees 'pen has allowed the fourth-lowest ERA helping the team achieve its better-than-expected 6-1 record.
That doesn't mean the Yankees won't feel his absence, though, and they need players to backfill him adequately in a bridge relief role to closers. Only five bullpen pitchers have faced at least 10 batters so far, and he's one of two to not allow a run (Clay Holmes the other).
Whether it's someone like Ian Hamilton taking on a larger role or Luke Weaver showing steps forward with his pitching, they need the results to come from somewhere.
The Yankees got great action from Clayton Beeter who broke out in Spring Training and somewhat curiously sent him down to Triple-A after his first appearance. While he wasn't brought back up as part of the move (that would be Dennis Santana), New York may want to keep that option open. New York sent him down to give him more bullpen experience since his minor league pitches have come mostly as a starter.
Tough look for the Yankees, who need someone to step into Loaisiga's shoes. Luckily, there are options. Now, it's up to them.