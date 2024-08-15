Yankees take a major loss on at least one MLB trade deadline deal
The New York Yankees were in the perfect spot to be buyers at the trade deadline. Obviously. But there were just so many reasons for them to be incredibly aggressive.
The first, most obvious reason, is simply just to win. That's the Yankee way. Beyond the uptight, clean shaven facade that the Yankees are known for, they're known for winning too. And they have the talent to do so already, led by the two best hitters in the AL, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
Speaking of Juan Soto, the Yankees needed to buy to continue building their case for why Soto should resign with New York this offseason. Inking Soto to a 10 year contract is more important than anything else on the Yankees front office's minds right now. They would have much more ammunition heading into negotiations if they could show Soto a winning team and an aggressive attitude from the front office.
And New York did just that. They went out and acquired quite a few pieces at the deadline. It's just not working out the way they imagined.
Yankees DFA 2024 trade acquisition Enyel De Los Santos
The biggest fish that the Yankees added at the deadline was Jazz Chisholm Jr., from the Miami Marlins, but we will get to him in a moment.
New York added to their bullpen, which was a huge need, by trading for Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos. Leiter hasn't been good, at all, but at least he remains on the roster. Just recently, the Yankees announced they were designating De Los Santos for assignment just weeks after he was acquired by New York.
This came after De Los Santos gave up 10 earned runs in 6.1 innings wearing Yankee pinstripes. Seven of those runs came in New York's embarrassing 12-2 loss at the hands of the Chicago White Sox.
Moving back to Chisholm. The Yankees star utility man has damage on his UCL in his throwing arm, the ligament associated with the daunting Tommy John surgery. It's unknown now whether or not Chisholm will need surgery on his elbow, but for now, he sits on the 10 day IL.
That leaves De Los Santos DFA'd, Chisholm injured and Leiter struggling to get outs. That's a bad look for Brian Cashman and the Yankees at the 2024 trade deadline.