A Yankees-Tigers trade to bring a familiar face back to the Bronx
As the trade deadline approaches, the Detroit Tigers, with a record of 37-44, seem like long shots to make the postseason. Many are beginning to consider the Tigers as sellers, and reports suggest they might start offloading some key players. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the team could begin selling players such as Jack Flaherty, Mark Canha, Gio Urshela, and Andrew Chafin.
One intriguing possibility is the return of Gio Urshela to the New York Yankees. Urshela, who can play every infield position, would significantly bolster the Yankees' roster depth. The Yankees have been grappling with injuries, including a setback to Anthony Rizzo, which led to the call-up of Ben Rice and the acquisition of infielder J.D. Davis from the Oakland Athletics. Pairing Urshela with the underperforming DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres might just be the boost the Yankees need.
A Yankees-Tigers trade to bring back a familiar face to The Bronx to fix infield depth
Gio Urshela's 2024 Season
In the 2024 season, Urshela, 32, has appeared in 53 games for the Tigers, with 188 plate appearances. He has a slash line of .249/.287/.316, totaling an OPS of .604. Urshela has hit six doubles, two home runs, and driven in 20 runs, while drawing nine walks and striking out 29 times. His versatility and experience make him a valuable asset for any team aiming for a deep playoff run.
The Yankees' Situation
The New York Yankees, holding a record of 52-31, are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East. While they have a comfortable lead of seven and a half games over the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees need to strengthen their roster depth to solidify their World Series aspirations. With the uncertainty surrounding the re-signing of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, adding a reliable player like Urshela could be crucial.
Potential Trade Package
One potential trade package for Urshela could involve right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gomez. The Yankees recently optioned Gomez to the minor leagues, and his future with the team seems uncertain. Despite showing immense potential, Gomez has only one minor league option left due to his frequent shuttling between the majors and minors.
Gomez, 24, is ranked as the Yankees' 17th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. He has primarily been a starting pitcher but has been utilized in the bullpen due to the Yankees' depth in pitching. His potential to become a future star makes him an attractive piece in a trade.
Yoendrys Gomez's Performance
In the 2023 season with Double-A Somerset, Gomez went 0-3 with a 3.58 ERA across 19 starts, striking out 78 batters in 65.1 innings. In the majors, he has shown flashes of brilliance, with no earned runs in his brief two-inning stint. In 2024, Gomez has a 3.13 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, striking out 54 batters in 46 innings. However, his major league performance has been shaky, with a 5.87 ERA in three appearances.
A trade involving Urshela and Gomez could benefit both teams. The Tigers would acquire a promising young pitcher to aid their rebuild, while the Yankees would gain a versatile infielder to enhance their depth and bolster their World Series push.