Yankees trade target looks ready for Red Sox rivalry in every way
The New York Yankees are freefalling. Their lineup consists of two of the best Yankees hitters of this generation followed by seven hitters that can't manage to be league average. Their pitching rotation was once feared but it's now turned to a major disappointment. Their bullpen has slowly fallen apart. They desperately need to buy by the trade deadline this year.
Aaron Boone needs another starter pretty badly this season. The Yankees will also be in the market for a ton of offense, but given the state of their rotation, they need to look to upgrade there as soon as they can.
One of the trade targets that fit this role is Cal Quantrill, a starting pitcher from the Colorado Rockies. On Wednesday night, Quantrill got his taste of the Yankees rivals, the Boston Red Sox, and it appears as though the Rockie starter is ready to be a Yankee by the way he handled the game.
Yankees trade target dominates Red Sox, sparks benches to clear in matter of hours
Against the Red Sox, Quantrill went six innings of three-run (two earned) baseball. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out three. He did all this in the daunting, hitter-friendly confines of his home ballpark, Coors Field. Quantrill recorded the win as the Rockies would go on to win the game 20-7.
But the best part, and the part that had Yankees fans so excited, had nothing to do with his ability on the field at all.
After getting a pop up in the fourth inning, Quantrill was fired up. Some Red Sox took exception to his emotion, causing some yelling back and forth. A good camera angle and some lip reading has brought us closer to the situation, showing us what exactly Quantrill shouted at the Red Sox Reese McGuire.
His choice of words was NSFW, so just take a look yourself.
The comments stem from the time that McGuire was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs in a public parking lot outside a strip mall back in 2020.
Honestly, props to Quantrill for having the wherewithal to remember a situation from four years ago about a player that he had no previous relation to whatsoever. I mean, 95 percent of baseball and its fans have probably forgotten about the situation.
But doesn't that just fire up the Yankees fan base? The New York front office has been looking to add a pitcher at the deadline and Cal Quantrill might just be the perfect candidate for the job. He's ready to thrust himself into the biggest rivalry in the game.