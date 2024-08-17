Yankees vs. Tigers Little League Classic at risk of getting rained out
The Little League Classic is one of the more exciting events during the MLB season. It's an event catered completely towards the younger fans, a crowd that MLB has worked very hard at marketing towards.
The Little League Classic is the cherry on top of Player's Weekend, which is where MLB really allows the players to showcase their personality for the fans through the gear they use.
Many of the players use bats, cleats and catchers gear that's designed by children from various Children's Hospitals around the country. Some players will use customized bats with drawings created by their own children.
It's truly a special time that the players and fans all seem to enjoy. The Little League Classic brings all of the little league stars from the Little League World Series to a game in Williamsport, Pa.
However, this year's Little League Classic could be in danger of not taking place at all.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Imminent weather forecast threatening 2024 MLB Little League Classic
This season's Little League Classic is set to take place on Sunday night between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees.
But, as of Saturday night, the weather forecast for the game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania doesn't look too promising. As of now, there's nearly a 100 percent chance of precipitation, a 59 percent chance of thunderstorms, and nearly an inch of rain in the day on Sunday, per Accuweather. By night, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
For an event that needs to take place on the exact day that it's scheduled, like the Little League Classic, a weather event like this could be disastrous.
Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone has an update that will crush the hearts of those involved. Boone, via NJ Advance Media's Max Goodman, says that the Yankees and Tigers would travel back to Detroit to play this game on Monday's off day if they can't get it in on Sunday due to weather.
This is quite the terrible news for those that have looked forward to this exciting event for the entire year, set to cap off Player's Weekend in the best way possible.
The two teams, along with the MLB, remains optimistic that they will be able to get the game in. If there's anyway whatsoever that the MLB will be able to put this game together, they absolutely will.
We will continue to keep you updated on the status of the 2024 Little League Classic once additional details are provided.