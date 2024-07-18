Explaining why the Yankees won't trade these 2 prospects at the deadline
The fact that the Yankees haven't won a World Series title since 2009 puts GM Brian Cashman under tremendous pressure to strengthen this year's team ahead of the trade deadline. That pressure isn't powerful enough to make each of the team's top prospects available. Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones are non-starters for any team looking to strike a deal with New York.
The team's unwillingness to deal either premium outfield prospect might prevent the front office from filling all of the holes in Aaron Boone's roster. It's conceivable that the Yankees can upgrade their on-field performance by trading for upgrades at second base, third base or in the bullpen. Even a move from a starting pitcher to fortify the rotation can't be ruled out.
Any trade that is going to come to fruition will have to involve other prospects. The Yankees clearly believe both Dominguez and Jones have star potential. The team needs some cost-controlled talent to boost the major league roster in the next few seasons. Aaron Judge is already on a massive deal and the team want to ink Juan Soto to what might be an even more expensive extension. If either Dominguez or Jones could blossom into a homegrown star it would do wonders to balance the team's salary investment in the outfield.
Yankees aren't willing to trade their two top prospects
The days of the Yankees outspending the competition are over. The idea that the team is pinching pennies is a big exaggeration but Hal Steinbrenner doesn't give Cashman the same sort of blank check that his father did. New York isn't afraid to flex its financial muscle but they need to be smart about how they spend their resources.
That new financial reality will place a greater emphasis than ever before on the Yankees trying to develop elite talent inside their farm system. They will never be afraid to splash cash on the right free agent, but they need their own youngsters to contribute at a high level to make sure they preserve the flexibility required on the open market.
Instead of parting with truly premium prospects, expect the Yankees to try to accomplish their deadline business by offering multiple mid-level prospects to would be trade partners. The farm system will be used to grow difference-makers whenever possible. They'll offload prospects with limited ceilings to secure immediate upgrades.
That new strategy might prevent the Yankees from dominating at the trade deadline but it should help keep them competitive for years to come. Fans in the Bronx will need to adjust to the team's new reality.