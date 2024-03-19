Yes, Aaron Rodgers is still taking savage shots at the Packers on social media
The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers remain at odds yet again.
By John Buhler
Although he has only played part of one game that counts with the New York Jets, there is no love lost between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his former team in the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay infamously traded up to get Jordan Love out of Utah State in the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers then rattled off a pair of NFL MVPs in 2020 and 2021 before pulling back a bit during the 2022 season.
Rodgers then was traded over to the Jets. While Love flourished during his first year as the Packers starter, Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first game as the Jets starter. Although he harbors no animosity towards Love or any of his former teammates, Rodgers still has issues with how the Green Bay front office operates. They will say one thing, and then go behind your back to do something else.
This has been customary throughout the Brian Gutekunst era as their general manager. Under the late Ted Thompson, Green Bay was not this two-faced. Yes, they had a plan of attack, which was to draft guys and hardly ever participate in free agency. Now that Rodgers and several other Packers mainstays are on the way out, he is not alone in how he feels about how Green Bay does business.
Rodgers liked this tweet by his former Packers teammate De'Vondre Campbell after he was released.
Campbell has signed with the San Francisco 49ers since being released by the Packers previously.
Aaron Rodgers still takes shots at the Green Bay Packers on social media
It has been extraordinarily fun how much Rodgers' second act resembles that of Brett Favre's. His relationship with Green Bay was fractured decades ago for similar reasons. While Green Bay was proven right in moving from him for Rodgers, he too had his day in the sun after leaving the Packers. Favre was one terribly thrown pass completely across his body from getting back to the Super Bowl.
As for Rodgers, I have no issue with him being petty about how things ended with the Packers. I have come to accept that is just part of who he is as a rather eccentric person. What I do have issue with is the Jets have absolutely sucked for the better part of two decades now. It may not be in his nature to be quite, but New York has not been to the AFC playoffs since Rodgers last played for a Super Bowl.
Ultimately, I think he his reaffirmed in his thoughts about the Packers. Campbell was a damn good player for them, and even he got shown the door. The NFL is a business, but this has been a common thread throughout Gutekunst's entire tenure as the Packers general manager. Eventually, he will pay a price for how he treats his veteran players. But in the meantime, let's enjoy all that Love has to offer!
Rodgers' side of the story may not be wrong, but let's start by winning multiple Jets games first.